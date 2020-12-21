Four-Vehicle Crash Injures Three On Saw Mill Parkway

A four-car crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway resulted in three people suffering injuries.

The crash took place around 4:43 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, parkway just south of Executive Boulevard (Exit 9) in Yonkers, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

According to O'Leary, a Honda four-door sedan was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, struck another car that was also traveling northbound.

The Honda then went airborne, went over the center median, and ended up in the southbound lanes of travel where it stuck a car coming south.

The two vehicles spun out from the collision and ended up facing in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes where they were hit by another vehicle that was also coming south when the incident occurred and could not stop, striking the rear of the Honda that started the incident, O'Leary said.

Most seriously hurt was the driver of the Honda, a 36-year-old Yonkers man. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx.

A passenger in the third vehicle hit was also taken to Jacobi and the driver of the fourth vehicle was taken to the Westchester Medical Center.

All injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.