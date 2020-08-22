Four Teens Caught With Loaded Handguns After Chase, Crash In Westchester

Four teenagers were busted with loaded handguns in Westchester after attempting to flee from officers and crashing, police said.

Officers from the Mamaroneck Police Department responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to Grant Terrace, where there was a report of a suspicious vehicle and a man who had urinated on the street.

Upon arrival, the officers found the vehicle, and while questioning four teens inside, the driver proceeded to speed away, launching a chase with police.

Police said that after committing multiple traffic violations, the teen driver crashed on Mamaroneck Avenue near the intersection of Saxon Drive.

While interviewing the four teens, police said that it was determined they were in possession of four handguns, three of which were loaded, inside the vehicle.

The suspects, one 17-year-old, two 18-year-old, and one 19-year-old, all from the Bronx were arrested and charged with multiple gun-related charges, Mamaroneck Police Chief Christopher Leahy said. Each was scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, Aug. 20.

