Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Four Teens Caught With Loaded Handguns After Chase, Crash In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mamaroneck Avenue near Saxon Drive in Mamaroneck.
Mamaroneck Avenue near Saxon Drive in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four teenagers were busted with loaded handguns in Westchester after attempting to flee from officers and crashing, police said.

Officers from the Mamaroneck Police Department responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to Grant Terrace, where there was a report of a suspicious vehicle and a man who had urinated on the street.

Upon arrival, the officers found the vehicle, and while questioning four teens inside, the driver proceeded to speed away, launching a chase with police.

Police said that after committing multiple traffic violations, the teen driver crashed on Mamaroneck Avenue near the intersection of Saxon Drive.

While interviewing the four teens, police said that it was determined they were in possession of four handguns, three of which were loaded, inside the vehicle.

The suspects, one 17-year-old, two 18-year-old, and one 19-year-old, all from the Bronx were arrested and charged with multiple gun-related charges, Mamaroneck Police Chief Christopher Leahy said. Each was scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, Aug. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.