Four Stranded In Raft On Long Island Sound Rescued

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Wading River Beach.
Wading River Beach. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Marine officers rescued four men who became stranded in a 10-foot inflatable raft in the Long Island Sound.

Suffolk County Police were altered to the situation after a 911 caller reported four people stranded in an inflatable raft drifting out to sea at 10:17 p.m., Sunday, June 6 in Wading River.

The men, who launched from Wading River Beach to go fishing, were pulled out to the Long Island Sound, approximately one mile north of Wildwood State Park, said the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau.

The boat did not have a motor, and they were unable to paddle back due to the current.

Marine officers Greg Stroh and Mike Malone responded in Marine Delta, in conjunction with SCPD Aviation Unit, and located the men within 15 minutes of the call, police said.

The boat’s occupants, Jose Argueta, age 22; William Argueta, age 22; Selvin Argueta, age 16; Noe Argueta, age 19; all of Patchogue, were taken aboard Marine Delta and transported along with their raft to Mount Sinai boat ramp.

All men were wearing lifejackets and there were no injuries.

