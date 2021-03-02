Five Teens Nabbed In Northern Westchester Robbery Using Fake Glock, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
Five Northern Westchester teens were arrested for allegedly stealing a $20 vape pen using a fake gun.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five Northern Westchester teens were arrested for an alleged robbery of a $20 vape pen while using a fake gun.

The five, four from Yorktown and one from Peekskill, ranged in age from 15 to 18, were nabbed around 7:59 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, by Yorktown Police, when an individual reported that he had been threatened with a firearm in the parking lot of 2026 Saw Mill River Road in Yorktown, police said.

Following an investigation, police said the five allegedly met with the victim after setting up the purchase of a $20 vape online.

While the victim was showing the group the vape pen, one of the teens pulled out what appeared to be a black pistol and stole the pen, police said.

The teens were identified and police found that the gun was a replica Glock 17 CO2 airsoft pistol was recovered. The teens responded to police headquarters after being contacted by officers.

The teens were charged with robbery and four were released to their parents. The 18-year-old was released on his own recognizance to the care of his parents.

An order of protection was issued for the victim. 

