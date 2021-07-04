Five New Yorkers Among 11 Members Of Heavily Armed Group Involved In I-95 Standoff

Police have identified the heavily armed 10 adults and one juvenile who were apprehended after an hours-long standoff in a wooded area off a busy stretch of Interstate 95 and announced the charges against them.

The situation began to unfold in the early morning hours Saturday, July 3 on the stretch of I-95 in Wakefield, Massachusetts, just north of Boston.

As a result, I-95 was shut down for several hours.

Authorities initially had taken two of the suspects in military-style uniforms into custody after they were observed refueling their vehicle in Wakefield overnight. The others fled into the woods, starting the standoff, authorities said.

Just before 11 a.m., Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said, seven other suspects on the highway were taken into custody by MSP Special Tactical Operations Team and "are being transported for booking."

Shortly after that, two additional suspects were located in their vehicles, bringing the total number of those arrested to 11 (the two initially on North Avenue and nine outside and inside the vehicles), said police.

The ongoing police investigation has determined that all 11 of those arrested refer to themselves as a militia and state that they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology.”

The group claimed that it was traveling from Rhode Island to Maine to conduct what it refers to as “training," according to police.

None of the members of the group, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, had a license to carry firearms, said police.

Troopers have recovered eight firearms thus far: three AR-15 rifles; two pistols; a bolt-action rifle; a shotgun; and a short barrel rifle.

Two of the suspects refuse to identify themselves, said police.

The suspects are identified as follows:

Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, age 29, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, of Providence, Rhode Island;

Robert Rodriguez, age 21, of the Bronx, New York;

Wilfredo Hernandez, aka Will Musa, age 23, of the Bronx, New York;

Alban El Curraugh, age 27, of the Bronx, New York;

Aaron Lamont Johnson, aka Tarrif Sharif Bey, age 29, of Detroit, Michigan;

Quinn Cumberlander, age 40, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;

Lamar Dow, age 34, of the Bronx, New York;

Conrad Pierre, age 29, of Baldwin, New York;

A male juvenile, age 17;

John Doe #1, refusing to identify self;

John Doe #2, refusing to identify self.

All suspects are charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful possession of a firearm, eight counts;

Unlawful possession of ammunition;

Use of body armor in the commission of a crime;

Possession of a high capacity magazine;

Improper storage of firearms in a vehicle;

Conspiracy to commit a crime.

Additionally, Dow, Hernandez, Johnson, and the juvenile male were charged with furnishing a false name to police.

Additional charges are possible if the ongoing investigation, including the expected search of the suspects' two vehicles, determines they are warranted.

The juvenile will be released to parental custody.

The remaining adults will be each be held at the Billerica House of Correction on $100,000 cash bail. They will be arraigned this week in Malden District Court.

The investigation was conducted by:

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office,

The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section,

Massachusetts State Police Troop A.

