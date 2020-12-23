Five Killed In Two-Car Westchester Crash

Five people were killed in a horrific crash involving two cars overnight in Westchester.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the intersection of Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers.

According to a report by ABC 7, one of the cars involved was split in half.

Four of the victims were in one vehicle, with the fifth victim being the driver of the second vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Police have not yet released details on the crash or information about the victims as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

