FedEx Driver Accused Of Raping, Sexually Abusing Teens In Hudson Valley

A 30-year-old man is accused of raping and sexually abusing teenagers in the Hudson Valley during his workday as a FedEx driver.

The New York State Police in Dutchess County are reporting that Joshua Ginyard, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with the following:

Two counts of third-degree rape

Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act

Two counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor

Forcible touching

On Sunday, Aug. 15, troopers received a report that a local FedEx driver had sexually abused teenagers under the age of 17, State Police said.

Police said investigators discovered that Ginyard would pick up the teenagers while driving the FedEx vehicle during his workday.

He would allegedly take them to a remote location in the town of Washington and give them marijuana. He is accused of raping one of the teenagers on two occasions while in the truck. He is also accused of forcibly touching another teenager in the truck.

Police said Ginyard was initially arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and charged with two counts of disseminating indecent materials to a minor. On

Monday, Aug. 23, he was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act and forcible touching.

Police said additional charges are pending.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

Authorities said State Police were assisted by the following agencies:

Village of Millbrook Police Department

The Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office

Anyone who believes that they may be the victim of a crime perpetrated by Ginyard is asked to contact Investigator Melissa McMorris by calling 845-677-7372.

