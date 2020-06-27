Fatal Shooting Suspect Nabbed After Fleeing Into Saw Mill River In Westchester, Police Say

A suspect in a fatal shooting was apprehended after he fled into the Saw Mill River in Westchester, police said.

The shooting happened in Yonkers on Friday, June 26 at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the front entrance of the Whitney Young Manor Apartments at 354 Nepperhan Ave.

Upon arrival, first responders located an unresponsive male victim down on the ground with apparent multiple gunshots to his body, Yonkers Police Department Detective/Lt. Dean Politopoulos said.

Emergency care was rendered at the scene and the man, identified as Lateef Butler, a 23-year-old Yonkers resident, was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the same time, police officers at the scene pursued and apprehended a suspect a short distance away, according to Politopoulos.

The area was cordoned off and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to interview subjects and witnesses, review and recover surveillance video, and process forensic and ballistic evidence, said Politopoulos.

An investigation revealed that several individuals were engaged in a dispute in front of the building, including the victim and suspect, identified as 28-year-old Terrence Gonzalez, of Yonkers, said Politopoulos.

The dispute then escalated to violence when the Gonzalez displayed a handgun and allegedly fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim, striking him multiple times, said Politopoulos.

The victim collapsed at the scene and Gonzalez fled the area on foot.

Responding police officers quickly located Gonzalez and pursued him on foot as the suspect attempted to evade capture by fleeing into the Saw Mill River in the area of Stefanik Park, Politopoulos said.

He was apprehended there without incident and a handgun – a .38 caliber revolver – was located along his escape route and recovered as evidence, said Politopoulos.

Gonzalez has been charged with one count of second-degree murder a Class A-I violent felony in the New York State Penal Law Code, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony.

He was held overnight in the Yonkers City Jail and was expected to be arraigned Saturday, June 27. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to actively investigate the incident.

“Senseless acts of violence cannot and will not be tolerated in our communities," Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said. "Today a Yonkers family is dealing with an unimaginable and profound loss due to gun violence and the heinous acts of one individual.

"Because of the professional efforts of our Yonkers Police Officers, that individual was arrested and will be delivered into the Criminal Justice System where he will face the consequences of his actions, and another illegal gun was taken off our streets.”

