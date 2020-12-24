Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Northern Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash overnight in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on Route 9 near Hudson Avenue in Peekskill.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, according to state police.

In addition to one confirmed fatality, another person was reportedly critically injured.

Route 9 was closed for hours during the accident investigation.

Further details on the crash are expected to be released by state police later in the day on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

