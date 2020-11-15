Fairfield County Man Drove Drunk At Three Times Legal Limit In Westchester, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged in Westchester County with an aggravated DWI after he was pulled over for multiple traffic violations and his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.25 percent, said New York State Police.

Olvin D. Discua-Elvir, 37, of Stamford, was pulled over on I-95 in New Rochelle at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Troopers said that after they determined Discua-Elvir was intoxicated, they brought him to their barracks in New Rochelle, where his blood alcohol content was measured.

He was released to a sober third party and will appear in the City of New Rochelle court in December for sentencing.

