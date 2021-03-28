Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Truck In Construction Zone In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly ran into the back of a construction vehicle in a work zone while intoxicated.
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly ran into the back of a construction vehicle in a work zone while intoxicated. Photo Credit: NYSP

A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged DWI after crashing into the back of a construction vehicle in a work zone in Westchester. 

Fabian Madera, age 43, of Shelton, was arrested around 10:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, after New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Mamaroneck, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Madera was driving a Toyota Camry northbound, approaching a lane closure in a work zone when he rear-ended a construction vehicle blocking the right lane, McCormick said.

Madera was found to be intoxicated, she added.

He was taken into custody and processed in Tarrytown where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent or twice the legal limit. 

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.