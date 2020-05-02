Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ditch In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A 54-year-old Northern Westchester man was nabbed for alleged drunk driving after crashing into a ditch.

Donald F. MacNeil, of Mahopac, was arrested for his second DWI offense in 10 years around noontime Friday, April 24 after Yorktown Police responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene on the scene on East Main Street (Route 6) in Yorktown, they found that MacNeil allegedly crossed over the westbound lane of the roadway and into a ditch.

An investigation at the scene found that MacNeil was allegedly intoxicated, police said.

He was arrested and charged with felony DWI, as well as a traffic violation for moving unsafely from a lane.

He was released on his own recognizance to a responsible party and is due to appear in court on June 16.

