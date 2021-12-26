Double-Fatal, Head-On Crash Shuts Down Westchester Roadway

This story has been updated.

A double-fatal crash has shut down a stretch of a busy roadway in the region.

Westchester County Police reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 that the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway and a portion of the southbound side are closed in Yonkers near McLean Avenue following the crash that killed two people.

"Due to the ongoing accident investigation, the northbound lanes are entirely closed and a partial closure is in effect southbound," the department said in a statement. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Westchester County Police said that a preliminary finding revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a northbound vehicle. Both drivers were killed.

The identities of the victims has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

