Details Emerge On Drive-By Shooting With Multiple Injuries In Westchester

Four people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Westchester that police said could potentially be gang-related.

Shots rang out at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at the intersection of Elm Street and Oak Street in Yonkers, a police spokesperson said, after a passenger in a passing vehicle stuck his head out of a window and opened fire in an incident caught on video.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said the incident appears to be related to gang activity and was not a random act of violence.

Officials said that there are “several persons of interest in custody” and a weapon has been recovered during the initial investigation.

One woman was shot in the liver and leg, police said, two others suffered gunshot wounds to the calf and ankle, while the fourth was struck by shrapnel.

Each victim was over the age of 18, police said. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The shooting came less than two months after a 6-year-old was shot in the chest down the block.

“We've gone so far that it's the law-abiding citizens who live in the street, 99 percent of them, who frankly can't leave their home because there's a body count on Elm Street of those who've been shot and that's unacceptable,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

"The Yonkers Police will do everything in our power to deliver these violent actors into the Criminal Justice System,” Mueller added.

“But that is no longer enough – the system must hold them accountable; the safety of our communities and residents depend on it.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.