Dead Man Found Floating In Northern Westchester Pond, Police Say

A dead man was found floating in a pond in Northern Westchester by a police sergeant on routine patrol.

The body was spotted around 2 p.m., Friday, May 1, by the Westchester County Police sergeant on routine patrol in Mt. Kisco, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

The body was floating in the pond at Leonard Park, O'Leary said.

The cause and circumstances of the man's death are under investigation.

This is a developing story.

