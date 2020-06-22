Blaze That Destroyed Apartment Building In Westchester May Have Been Caused By Fireworks

Police and fire officials in Westchester County are reviewing video surveillance to confirm if fireworks were responsible for a large fire that destroyed a building and left six families homeless.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at 115 Stanley Ave., in Yonkers, said Yonkers Fire Chief Kevin Ford.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire that grew to a four-alarm call as flames consumed the building as firefighters evacuated residents living in six apartments, Ford said.

Ford said residents told fire officials that kids had been setting off fireworks in the area before the fire.

Massive mounds of debris, such as mattresses and other garbage in the backyard, helped fuel the flames, Ford said.

The roof collapsed inside the building, which also accelerated the fire.

Yonkers police are reviewing are surveillance to confirm if fireworks were ignited in the area, Ford said.

The fire was extinguished within two hours, with 12 firefighters receiving minor injuries, the chief said.

The home is considered a total loss and will have to be knocked down.

The fire is under investigation.

