At Least One Dead After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Facility In Hudson Valley

At least one resident has died and several firefighters are injured following a massive fire at a senior living facility in the Hudson Valley.

The blaze began around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 in Rockland County at the Evergreen Court Adult Home in Spring Valley, officials said.

The home, located at 65 Lafayette St, houses 133 residents, said John Lyon, director of communications for Rockland County.

Twenty-three of Rockland County's 26 fire departments responded to the fire which is still active, Lyon said.

At least two firefighters have been injured, Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear told CNN.

One firefighter earlier had been reported missing for about an hour inside the fire, Trooper Steven Nevel of New York State Police's Troop F said.

Another firefighter had suffered a heart attack and was taken to a hospital with injuries, Nevel added.

Approximately 133 residents live at the facility, Lyons said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials said the second floor of the building has collapsed.

Clarkstown Councilman Frank Borelli offered his prayers following the "horrific blaze," on Facebook.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved in the horrific blaze that occurred at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley," Borelli said. "Thank you to the many heroes who tirelessly worked to tackle the blaze and help the residents."

Additional information is expected to be released Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.