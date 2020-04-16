Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Apparent Murder-Suicide Under Investigation In Northern Westchester

Joe Lombardi
New York State Police say an investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide overnight.
It happened on Titicus Road (Route 116) in the town of North Salem.

Police said troopers from Somers barracks were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, April 16 for an alarm activation, and discovered two dead adults inside a private residence.

The two have been identified as Barry Naderman, 63, and Peggy Naderman, 64, according to state police.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the residence, and the initial investigation revealed that the Naderman’s deaths were a result of a murder-suicide, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the state police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

