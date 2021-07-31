Contact Us
Alert Issued For Level 3 Sex Offender Wanted For Attempted Murder, Other Charges In Westchester

Zak Failla
Armendo Moreno
Armendo Moreno Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A Level 3 sex offender convicted of sexually abusing a teenager in the region is wanted by police.

An alert was issued for 60-year-old Armendo Moreno, who is wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who allegedly had “deviate sexual intercourse” with his 17-year-old victim in Westchester County.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, on Jan. 11, 1984, Moreno used a weapon to threaten, assault, and sexually abuse a teen.

In March 1986, Moreno was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon and sentenced to a term of between 150 months to 25 years in state prison.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Moreno a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” 

His current address is unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Moreno is described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 165 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Constantini by calling (347) 582-7926 or Senior Investigator Fernandez at (646) 879-0344. 

