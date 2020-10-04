Accused Drug Dealer Faces Multiple Felony Charges After I-684 Stop

A man was arrested and sent to jail after state police found ketamine MDMA, Gamma hydroxybutyrate and crystal meth in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Mark A. Piscitelli, 41, of New York City, was reportedly driving on Interstate 684 in Putnam County when he was pulled over on Friday, Sept. 25.

In his vehicle, police found

12.9 grams of Ketamine

2.5 grams of Ecstasy (MDMA)

6.32 ounces of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate

41.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

third-degree criminal possession with intent to sell

two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Piscitelli was charged with the felonies ofHe was also charged with the misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Piscitelli was arraigned in the town of Kent Court and sent to Putnam County Jail, where he is awaiting sentencing.

