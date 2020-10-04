Accused Drug Dealer Faces Multiple Felony Charges After I-684 Stop

A man was arrested and sent to jail after state police found ketamine MDMA, Gamma hydroxybutyrate and crystal meth in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.
Mark A. Piscitelli, 41, of New York City, was reportedly driving on Interstate 684 in Putnam County when he was pulled over on Friday, Sept. 25.
In his vehicle, police found
- 12.9 grams of Ketamine
- 2.5 grams of Ecstasy (MDMA)
- 6.32 ounces of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate
- 41.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
- third-degree criminal possession with intent to sell
- two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Piscitelli was arraigned in the town of Kent Court and sent to Putnam County Jail, where he is awaiting sentencing.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.