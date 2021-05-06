Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
45-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Metro-North Train

Kathy Reakes
A man was killed after jumping from an MTA train running between Westport and East Norwalk.
A man was killed after jumping from an MTA train running between Westport and East Norwalk. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

Train service has resumed after a 45-year-old man jumped from a Metro-North train.

The incident took place at approximately 11:27 a.m., Thursday, May 6, as the westbound train was traveling in Fairfield County between Westport and East Norwalk, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the MTA.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Metro-North service resumed on the New Haven Line at Green's Farms, Westport, and East Norwalk at 1:18 p.m. with the train departing New Haven and the 1:03 p.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal.

The train, carrying 150 passengers, was the scheduled 10:38 a.m. departure from New Haven, due into Grand Central at 12:50 p.m.

As of 12:45 p.m., those customers have been transferred to another train.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

