21-Year-Old Woman Nabbed After Fleeing From Troopers In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A 21-year-old Connecticut woman was apprehended after allegedly taking New York State Police troopers on a pursuit that began when she refused to stop for a traffic violation, authorities said.

Emily Mackinnon-Dunbar, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, March 25, after state police attempted to stop her vehicle on I-95 in the village of Mamaroneck for a traffic violation, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, instead of stopping, Mackinnon-Dunbar's vehicle sped up and continued northbound, where a brief pursuit ensued. Troopers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons, due to approaching a work zone with a lane closure.

Once through the work zone, troopers discovered the fleeing vehicle had crashed at exit 18B. Mackinnon-Dunbar and two passengers were all exiting the vehicle and reported no injuries. 

Mackinnon-Dunbar initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody and transported to New Rochelle for processing, McCormick said.

Mackinnon-Dunbar was charged with:

  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Resisting arrest
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment/property

She was issued appearance tickets to court in April and released. 

