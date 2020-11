A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly petit larceny at an area BJ's Wholesale Club.

Raydee Delacruz, 20, of Yorktown, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 6, for a past theft at the store, said the Yorktown Police.

An investigation found that on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Delacruz allegedly stole an iTouch digital watch valued at $79.99, police said.

He was charged with petit larceny and released on his own recognizance.

