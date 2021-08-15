Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice

Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Killed, 18-Year-Old Critically Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

Nicole Valinote
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old and left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

Troopers responded to the crash in Rockland County on I-87 northbound in Clarkstown at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, according to New York State Police.

Police said investigators determined that a 2015 Honda Accord operated by an 18-year-old Bronx man was in the area of mile marker 18.7 when the driver struck the rear of a 2016 Subaru Outback.

The Honda went off the right shoulder and came to a rest down a 40-foot embankment.

One of the back seat passengers of the Honda, Rockland County resident Rashid Hopson, of Spring Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

Police said the Honda's front seat passenger, an 18-year-old from Spring Valley, was seriously injured in the crash and is listed in critical condition. 

Two other back seat passengers, a 19-year-old from Brooklyn and an 18-year-old from New City, were suffered minor injuries have since been released from the hospital. The driver of the Honda also suffered minor injuries.

The 59-year-old driver of the Subaru was not injured, police said.

Authorities said state troopers were assisted by the following agencies:

  • Clarkstown Police Department 
  • Clarkstown Fire Department
  • Troop F BCI and Collision Reconstruction Unit
  • Thruway Maintenance

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

