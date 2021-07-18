Contact Us
18-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Westchester County, Police Report

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Westchester County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Yonkers Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 53 Cliff Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. 

Officers found the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said the area was cordoned off, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The victim was from North Carolina, said police. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

