17-Year-Old Charged For Knifepoint Northern Westchester Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Watch Hill Road in the town of Cortlandt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 17-year-old teen was arrested after allegedly robbing another teen at knifepoint he was meeting to sell a vape pen to in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 12:39 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Cortlandt, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, state police and the Westchester County Police Department units responded to a 911 call for a robbery on Watch Hill Road in the town of Cortlandt.

An investigation found the boy arranged to meet another juvenile in order to sell a vape pen and then robbed that individual at knifepoint.

The boy was charged with robbery and arraigned before being released to his parents.

