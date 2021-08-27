Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

1-Month-Old Found Dead In Westchester

Zak Failla
The infant was found at 1 Leroy Place in New Rochelle
The infant was found at 1 Leroy Place in New Rochelle

Police are investigating the death of an infant who was found in a Westchester apartment, authorities announced.

Investigators from the New Rochelle Police Department were called to a Leroy Place apartment early on Thursday, Aug. 26, where the child was found dead, officials said.

No other information regarding the incident or infant has been released as police investigate the situation. 

A police spokesperson said that there is no evidence of criminality as investigators wait for a report from the Medical Examiner. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

