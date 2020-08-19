Westchester Native Douglas Vane, Longtime Police Sergeant In Fairfield County, Dies

A Westchester native who was a longtime police officer in Northern Fairfield County has died. He was 75.

Retired Brookfield Police Department Sergeant Douglas Neil Vane, a native of Yonkers, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 13.

After serving as an MP in the U.S. Army, Vane worked as a police officer for 35 years, served as Chief of the Candlewood Lake Patrol and served an additional 5 years as a special officer, according to the Brookfield Police Department.

He was active in the police union and the Police Benevolence Association and served as a patrol supervisor and the department's firearms training officer.

Vane is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gita; his four sons, Thomas, Neil, Daniel and Robert; his seven grandchildren, Amber, Nicholas, Louis, Sophia, Callie, Jamie and Sean; and his great-grandson Jaxson.

His happiest times, according to his obituary on the Brookfield Funeral Home website, were spent playing golf, vacationing with his family and spending time with his close friends, especially his lifelong friend John Kermashek.

Services will be held privately; memorial contributions in Vane's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

