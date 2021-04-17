Popular Northern Westchester Business Owner, Ex-HS, College Football Standout Dies At 58

A popular business owner who was a football standout in Northern Westchester and then in college has died unexpectedly.

Frankpeter Gabriel of Katonah, who was 58, died on Saturday. April 10 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

He was a graduate of Somers High School, where he was awarded all-county and all-league honors in football.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Northern Colorado, where he had a successful football career.

He was the owner of JMF Painting located in Somers.

Frankpeter was the husband of Carolyn (Willman) and the father of Madison and Jack.

He is also survived by his brothers, John and David, his father, John Gabriel, and was predeceased by his mother, Dora, and brother, Michael.

He was born in Mount Kisco on Jan. 7, 1963.

"Frankpeter, bigger than life, was loved by all who met him, a friend to everyone, a protector of all, an avid golfer and always a 'presence' in any room," according to his obituary. "He brought everyone together always.

"He loved vacations in the Outer Banks, BBQs at home, dinners with family and friends. His cherished times were golfing with his son, Jack, and working together with his beautiful daughter, Madison, and guiding her in her interior design career. He was so proud of the life and the home he and Carolyn had built over the last 30 years."

Funeral service will be on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at Bedford Community Church in Bedford Hills. Interment will be private.

