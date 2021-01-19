Fairfield County Native Harry Brant, Model Who Became Known As Teen, Dies Suddenly At 24

Fairfield County native Harry Brant, a nationally known model and the son of 90s supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter M. Brant, has died suddenly. He was 24.

Brant died Sunday, Jan. 17, of an accidental overdose, his family said in a statement to The New York Times.

Brant had appeared in Italian Vogue and released a makeup line for MAC cosmetics with his brother Peter Brant Jr.

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease,” his family said in a statement to the Times. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.”

In 2016, Brant was arrested after refusing to pay a cabbie in Fairfield County, in his hometown of Greenwich. He was charged with larceny, interfering with an officer, and drug possession.

Brant also attended Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson in Dutchess County but did not graduate.

His parents told The Times he had been planning to enter a new drug rehabilitation center this year.

