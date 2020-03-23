Domenica Scotto Dittmeier, 94, Formerly of Valhalla, Remembered For Her Strong Spirit

Former Westchester resident Domenica Scotto Dittmeier died peacefully at the age of 94 on March 18 at Spring Hills Senior Residence in Alexandria, VA. She was born on March 15, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York and was the last surviving child of Domenico and Adele Scotto. She graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Science and then obtained a Master of Arts at Manhattanville College and called Valhalla home for over 50 years.

She joins her pre-deceased family members, her loving husband George (1924-2014), her daughter Lydia (1955-2013) and her siblings, Marcela, Vally and Michael. She leaves behind her son Eric, her daughter Carolyn and her grandson Massimiliano.

Domenica, known to all as Donna, is remembered for her determination, her strong spirit and her intelligence. She was an accomplished musician, both as a piano player and a singer, with a true passion for opera. Donna was also a writer, an author and a teacher.

Her death takes place during the world health crisis of the coronavirus. She is put to rest at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. A memorial service will take place when the crisis is overcome.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the CDC Foundation , supporting the Centers for Disease Control in this critical time.

