Beloved Member Of Family-Run Jewelry Store In Area Dies

A beloved member of a decades-old, family-run jeweler in the area has died.

Fairfield County staple Craig's Jewelers, located on Main Street in Ridgefield, announced that Elsie Craig has died at the age of 94.

"At this time we must inform you of the tragic loss of our beloved Miss Elsie," the store said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken by this horrific loss, but hope to find comfort in knowing she is at peace and back with her husband Norman," the store said.

Norman Craig died in January 2011 at the age of 83. A native of Bronxville in Westchester County, he attended Scarsdale schools.

"Miss Elsie was, and is, a fierce and loving spirit," Craig's Jewelers said. "We are trying our best to honor her beautiful life."

"Until all arrangements are finalized, we ask for your patience and understanding during this incredibly trying time."

The store was closed Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, "to allow all of us time to grieve in peace," the store said, adding, "We expect services to be next week but do not have concrete details at this time. As we have more information, we will share."

Elsie (Fossi) Craig and Norman Craig were married 59 years and were parents of a son, William D. Craig, and two two daughters, Karin Craig Petrini, and Lori L. Corsak.

