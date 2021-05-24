Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

News

Woman Splits $1 Million NY Lottery Scratch-Off Top Prize Sold In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The winning ticket was sold at BagelDel Plus on South Central Avenue in Hartsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
New York Lottery Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley woman was feeling lucky and will be taking home more than $250,000 after splitting a $1 million prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Putnam County resident Elizabeth Quintero, of Lake Peekskill, joined Brooklyn’s Juan Martinez in claiming a $1 million top prize on the Golden 8’s scratch-off ticket that was purchased at BagelDel Plus on South Central Avenue in Hartsdale.

The winners opted to receive their prizes in lump sum payments, with Quintero taking home $266,910 and Ruiz claiming $251,018.

According to the New York Lottery, the Golden 8’s ticket has been retired and replaced with other $5 scratch-off tickets offering chances to win prizes of $1,000,000 or more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.