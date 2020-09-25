Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly $5K In Items From BJ's Wholesale Club In Northern Westchester

A 29-year-old woman targeted a Northern Westchester BJ’s Wholesale Club on multiple occasions to steal nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

The Yorktown Police Department received a complaint of a previous robbery on Thursday, May 14 from BJ’s employees at the Crompond Road location in Yorktown Heights, prompting an investigation by the Yorktown Police Department.

Police said that the investigation into the May larceny determined that the suspect, Jasmine Dublin, of Yonkers, had stolen various items from BJ’s on four separate occasions.

In total, the stolen merchandise had a value of $4,788.31.

Following the investigation, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest from the Yorktown Justice Court on Wednesday, July 8.

Dublin turned herself in at Yorktown Police Headquarters at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, where she was taken into custody and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Following her arraignment, Dublin was released and scheduled to appear at Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

