Westchester Man Among Former Executives To Admit To Multi-Million Dollar Kickback Scheme

Four men - including one each from Long Island and Westchester - will spend time behind bars for their roles in a tax evasion and bribery scheme.

Nassau County resident Ronald Olson, of Massapequa, Westchester County resident Michael Campana, of Tuckahoe, and Middletown, New Jersey residents Anthony Guzzone and Vito Nigro, are all facing charges after being busted for evading taxes over the course of nearly a decade.

Olson, a construction manager for Bloomberg, LLC, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, July 29 to charges that alleged he evaded taxes on more than $1.5 million in bribes received from building sub-contractors.

Campana, a subordinate construction manager at Bloomberg was sentenced last week to 24 months in prison for evading taxes on more than $420,000 in the same scheme. Guzzone and Nigro were charged earlier this month for evading taxes on more than $1.4 million and $1.8 million in bribes that they respectively also received in the same scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said that between 2011 and 2017, Olson was a construction project manager for Bloomberg, a global financial firm that was engaged in various building projects in New York City and elsewhere, while Guzzone and Nigro were executives at a construction contractor that performed projects for the company.

Each of the four men participated in a scheme to obtain bribes from construction sub-contractors, who paid kickbacks to the defendants in exchange for being awarded various construction contracts and sub-contracts performed for Bloomberg, Strauss said.

In all, the four are charged with failing to pay taxes, between 2010 and 2017, on bribes exceeding $5.1 million. The bribes came in the forms of cash, construction labor on personal properties, and the payment of personal expenses, such as Campana’s wedding in 2017.

Guzzone was also gifted Super Bowl tickets worth nearly $8,000.

“When bribery is coupled with tax evasion, both the bribery victims and the taxpaying public are forced to bear the hidden, unfair costs of corruption,” Strauss said.

“This investigation has resulted in charges of such conduct by four defendants, one of whom pled guilty today, one of whom previously pled guilty and was sentenced last week, and the other two of whom were charged earlier this month.”

