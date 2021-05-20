Westchester Man Accused Of "Violently" Murdering Wife

A Westchester man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being arrested for allegedly violently killing his wife last month.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a Rich Avenue residence on Sunday, April 11 to check on the welfare of Kaya Green after residents had not heard from her or seen her in several days.

While checking on Green, officers at the home found her lifeless on the floor with multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her head.

The investigation determined that Green’s husband, Kirk Fisher, was a primary suspect, and he was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 in Manhattan for the murder.

Fisher was charged with second-degree murder at Mount Vernon Police Headquarters and was held for arraignment in Mount Vernon City Court. If he is convicted of murder, Fisher faces between 25 years to life in prison.

