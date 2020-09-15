Westchester Man Accused Of Installing Hidden Camera In Bathroom Of Upstate Vacation Home

A Westchester man has been accused of installing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his family's upstate New York vacation home.

A sealed indictment was opened on Monday, Sept. 14 in Otsego County Court alleging that a member of Elmsford resident Andrew Amodeo's family discovered the camera in January at the home in the town of Otsego and reported it to the local sheriff's office, according to a report in the Oneonta Daily Star.

A grand jury indicted Amodeo on eight counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance. He was processed by state police and arraigned with his next court appearance scheduled for mid-October.

Otsego, which includes the Village of Cooperstown, is located about 180 miles north of Elmsford and about 25 miles north of Oneonta.

Click here to read the Daily Star report.

