Westchester Businessman Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Pay $395K

A Westchester County businessman has admitted to tax evasion for more than four years to the tune of almost $400,000.

Antonio Nikc, 58, of Chappaqua, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 3, to tax evasion for the years 2010 to 2014, for a total $395,745, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

According to the statements made in court, during the time period of the tax evasion, Nikc managed a number of family businesses that operate large rental buildings in New York and Connecticut, in a manner to conceal his sources of income to prevent the IRS from assessing how much he owed in taxes.

According to court documents, Nikc treated the business entities’ bank accounts as his own personal bank accounts, using them to pay for more than $1.5 million in personal expenses, including:

oceanside condominiums in Miami,

marina fees for a boat docked in Miami,

airline tickets,

luxury car payments,

college tuition and allowances for his children,

and purchases at jewelry stores, clothing stores, and restaurants.

Despite earning and spending a substantial income, NIKC failed to file any personal federal income tax returns and failed to pay any taxes due and owing on the income he received, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Nikc pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. As part of his plea, Nikc agreed to pay $395,745 in restitution.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

