Weekday Route 6/202 Closures Scheduled In Northern Westchester

Motorists planning to travel on Route 6 in Northern Westchester will be detoured for two weeks as crews work to replace a guard rail in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert advising that Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) will be closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 5 in Cortlandt.

Road closures will continue on weekdays through Friday, April 16 between Route 9D and Route 9 to allow crews to replace the guide rail.

Motorists can expect delays in the area during the guide rail work. Drivers have been instructed to use posted detours that will direct them to Route 9, Route 403, and Route 9D.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.