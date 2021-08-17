Water Shut Off For Hundreds In Westchester After Main Break

Hundreds in Westchester woke up without water as a main break caused trouble for city employees as they worked to make repairs overnight.

The Yonkers Department of Public Works was forced to perform an emergency water shutdown late on Monday, Aug. 16, heading into Tuesday, Aug. 17, due to a main break that impacted certain city neighborhoods.

Officials said that as a result, the west side of Central Park Avenue from Palmer Avenue North to Stokes Road, Arlington Street, Winchester Avenue, Burbank Street, Wainwright Street, and Ravenswood Road were temporarily left without water.

People living in the surrounding area may also experience cloudy or discolored water until the problem is resolved.

Anyone who experiences that issue has been instructed to run cold water until it turns back to clear.

“Nevertheless, it is recommended that you check the water before using it for things such as cooking, drinking, and washing clothes,” the DPW posted to the community. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time.”

