News

Village In Westchester Seeks Red-Light Cams For Busy Intersection

Zak Failla
Pelham Manor could become the first to install red-light cameras at a busy intersection. Photo Credit: Zak Failla
The intersection of Pelhamdale Avenue and Boston Post Road in Pelham Manor. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A village in Westchester is attempting to become the first to get the green light to install red-light cameras at one of the county's busier intersections.

Officials in Pelham Manor are seeking approval to install two red-light cameras at the intersection of Pelhamdale Avenue and Boston Post Road (Route 1) at both Pelhamdale approaches.

The bill has already passed in both the state Assembly and Senate, and now just awaits the signature of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

If approved, Pelham Manor would be the first municipality in Westchester to install the cameras since 2015, joining just Yonkers, New Rochelle, and White Plains as the only communities with them.

Previously, a similar bill seeking red-light cameras at the intersection passed the state Senate in 2019, but failed to pass through the Assembly.

Officials in Pelham Manor have stated that cameras at the busy intersection known as the village’s “Four Corners” would improve pedestrian safety while holding motorists driving through the area accountable for vehicle and traffic violations.

According to reports, if the bill in Pelham Manor gains approval, other communities such as Rye and Greenburgh have also considered proposing similar legislation.

