Trapped Horse Rescued By Fire Department In Area

A local fire department was able to rescue a 31-year-old horse after he became stuck between a rock and a fence in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, when the Patterson Fire Department received a call to respond to a local farm to assist the horse named "Dozer."

According to the department, when firefighters arrived, they found Dozer who could not get up.

At first, the crew attempted to assist the horse by shifting his position. But it soon became apparent that additional equipment was going to be needed to help Dozer out since he had become too exhausted to get up on his own, the department said.

The rescue. Photos Courtesy of Andrew Akin

After some discussion, it was established that the best plan of action was to use a lift system to hoist the horse up.

With a lot of sweat and effort, the crew was able to lift the horse onto his feet.

"After some much-needed fluids and rest, we were happy to see Dozer trot away, unassisted," the department said.

The incident was the fourth horse rescue for the department in the past several years, all with successful outcomes.

Dozer up on his feet. Photos Courtesy of Andrew Akin

Helping on the scene, included:

Putnam Lake Fire Department

New England Equine Practice

Town of Patterson EMS,

New York State Police

Paratech Fire & Rescue Equipment

