Town Justice In Northern Westchester Sentenced To Conditional Discharge For DWI Arrest

A town justice in Westchester will avoid time behind bars after being sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge following his DWI arrest last year.

Bedford Town Justice Erik Jacobsen, 55, was sentenced this week in Rye City Court, which calls for him to continue in-treatment, his license will be revoked, and any vehicle in his name must contain an ignition interlock device for a year.

In August, Jacobsen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated following the incident in April last year in Mount Kisco when he was pulled over for erratic driving.

Police said that officers attempted to stop Jacobsen in his Mercedes-Benz on the Saw Mill River Parkway following reports of an erratic driver in Mount Kisco. Jacobsen left the parkway at exit 27 (Marble Avenue) and proceeded to commit several more violations on several side streets pulling over.

During the subsequent traffic stop, investigators said that Jacobsen had alcohol on his breath, despite the driver denying it, and he failed to provide his registration or initially get out of the car after repeated requests.

Police said that Jacobsen was physically removed from the Mercedes and tasered before being taken into custody. He was treated at the Northern Westchester Hospital Center following his arrest and later released after being processed for the DWI.

Following his arrest, Jacobsen was administratively suspended, though he remains an employee of the Town of Bedford, listed as a justice on the town’s website.

