Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

News

Town Justice In Northern Westchester Sentenced To Conditional Discharge For DWI Arrest

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco.
Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A town justice in Westchester will avoid time behind bars after being sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge following his DWI arrest last year.

Bedford Town Justice Erik Jacobsen, 55, was sentenced this week in Rye City Court, which calls for him to continue in-treatment, his license will be revoked, and any vehicle in his name must contain an ignition interlock device for a year.

In August, Jacobsen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated following the incident in April last year in Mount Kisco when he was pulled over for erratic driving.

Police said that officers attempted to stop Jacobsen in his Mercedes-Benz on the Saw Mill River Parkway following reports of an erratic driver in Mount Kisco. Jacobsen left the parkway at exit 27 (Marble Avenue) and proceeded to commit several more violations on several side streets pulling over.

During the subsequent traffic stop, investigators said that Jacobsen had alcohol on his breath, despite the driver denying it, and he failed to provide his registration or initially get out of the car after repeated requests.

Police said that Jacobsen was physically removed from the Mercedes and tasered before being taken into custody. He was treated at the Northern Westchester Hospital Center following his arrest and later released after being processed for the DWI.

Following his arrest, Jacobsen was administratively suspended, though he remains an employee of the Town of Bedford, listed as a justice on the town’s website. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.