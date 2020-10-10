Suspects At Large After 20-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Westchester

Two suspects are at large after a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Westchester.

The male victim was located by responding police officers on Saturday, Oct. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Yonkers inside the lobby of 19 Lawrence St. with a gunshot wound to his torso.

First Responders immediately rendered medical aid and CPR to the victim and he was transported to a local area hospital where he ultimately died from his injury, Yonkers Police said.

Officers cordoned off the area and began a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are actively interviewing subjects and witnesses, recovering surveillance video, and processing forensic and ballistic evidence.

The investigation so far has determined that it appears the victim was walking on Lawrence Street when a vehicle stopped near him, Yonkers Police said.

Two suspects exit the vehicle and began firing shots in the direction of the victim, striking him at least one time, police said.

The victim ran and collapsed inside 19 Lawrence St. and the suspects fled the area, according to police.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim, a 20-year-old resident of Yonkers, is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story.

