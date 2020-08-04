Storm Watch: Plan For Strong Winds, Heavy Rains, Flash Flooding, Cuomo Warns

New York is gearing up for Tropical Storm Isaias as it begins shifting to the north and west, increasing the likelihood of strong winds, flooding, and heavy rain to the region.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned late Tuesday morning, Aug. 4 that with the tropical storm shifting, the mid-Hudson Valley and Long Island could bear the brunt of the fallout, prompting the state to deploy additional resources to battle the storm.

"Tropical Storm Isaias has started moving through New York, bringing with it strong winds, torrential rain and the potential for flash flooding that can cause major disruptions, and I'm urging New Yorkers, particularly those directly in Isaias' path, to stay calm, be smart and avoid unnecessary travel," Cuomo said.

"Our emergency response team has been pre-deployed to the areas projected to be the hardest hit, and we are prepared to assist our local partners in keeping New Yorkers safe.”

In response to the storm, the state has strategically deployed equipment to certain regions that include:

Dump trucks;

Loaders;

Excavators;

Tractor Trailers;

Tree crew bucket trucks;

Traffic signal trucks;

Water pumps;

Chippers;

Chainsaws;

Portable lights;

Sandbags;

Gasoline;

Plywood;

Generators;

Emergency response vehicles.

Tropical Storm warnings and Tornado watches are in effect for the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Long Island regions, Cuomo cautioned.

Forecasts are predicting that New Yorkers in those regions could experience wind speeds between 40 and 50 mph, with gusts reaching nearly 70 mph at the peak of the storm.

Local storm surges of up to two feet are also a possibility along the coastline.

