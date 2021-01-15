Stickers With White Nationalist, Supremacist Messages Found In Westchester

An investigation has been launched by multiple law enforcement agencies in Westchester as they attempt to locate suspects who have been posting stickers that carry white nationalist and supremacist messages.

Mimi Rocah, who took over as the new Westchester County District Attorney last week, and the top cops in New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, White Plains, and Yorktown said that the stickers have been cropping up in recent weeks, and they are working together to track down the perpetrators.

Rocah said that the stickers carrying white nationalist and white supremacist messages and promoting groups that support these beliefs have been placed in public spaces in recent weeks.

“We strongly condemn these actions to the extent that they are intended to intimidate and cause fear in our communities,” they announced in a joint statement.

The stickers were largely circulated in areas with a large minority population, investigators noted. It is unclear how many people are involved, though Rocah’s office released photos of at least two people who are wanted for posting the stickers.

“These stickers were found in areas that are home to or frequented by racial and ethnic minorities,” the statement says. “The Westchester County District Attorney's Office and police departments around the county are working together to investigate these incidents and all incidents targeting people because of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political beliefs.”

The investigation into the racially-charged stickers is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the suspects above has been asked to contact the Sleepy Hollow Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (914) 631-0300.

