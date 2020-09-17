School District In Westchester Investigating 'Disturbing Social Media Posts'

There will be a new item added to the docket on a Board of Education meeting in Westchester County after “disturbing” social media posts involving members of the school district circulated online.

Port Chester Schools Superintendent Edward Kliszus issued a statement on Thursday, Sept. 17, warning parents that there have been harassing and racially biased social media posts that have been discovered, though he did not explain the exact content of the posts.

In a statement, Klizszus called the post “disturbing,” and said they will be a focus of the 5 p.m. Port Chester Board of Education meeting being held on Thursday, Sept. 17.

“Today the district received copies of disturbing social media posts,” he said in a statement. “The posts were forwarded to board counsel and the Board of Education will discuss various courses of action at their meeting this evening.

“The Port Chester UFSD is committed to equality for all students and staff and has policies that prohibit discrimination and harassment,” he added. “The district condemns all commentary or posts that are biased, racially prejudiced, or offensive in any way.”

The Board of Education meeting will be held virtually beginning at 5 p.m. with a link to join here.

