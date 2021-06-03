Roof Collapses At Popular Northern Westchester Cafe

The roof of a popular cafe in Northern Westchester collapsed in the middle of the day, officials announced.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, the roof at Kathleen's Tea Room on Main Street in Peekskill collapsed, though the building was evacuated before the incident.

It is unclear what caused the roof to collapse. No injuries were reported.

The incident led to a temporary closure of Main Street while police and fire crews responded and launched an investigation.

“By now, you may have heard of the unfortunate accident at the Tea Room today,” the owners posted on social media. "We are so grateful that no one was hurt. The safety of our customers and staff is always our first priority.

“While the roof may have caved in, our spirits have not,” the owners added. "We are counting our blessings and are grateful for the outpouring of support, love, and prayers you have sent our way.

"We are working our way through everything and thank you for your patience as we navigate plans for our future.”

