Roadwork Alert: Saw Mill River, Sprain Brook Parkways Closures Scheduled

There will be temporary lane closures on a pair of Westchester County parkways to allow for the erection of a temporary bridge in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning that lane closures have been planned on the Saw Mill River and Sprain Brook Parkways next week for bridgework and pavement repairs.

These closures have been announced by the NYSDOT:

In the villages of Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson, single lane closures with 15 minute traffic stoppages are expected along the northbound and southbound Saw Mill River Parkway, between Exit 13 (Farragut Avenue) and Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue), from Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In the town of New Castle and village of Pleasantville, the right lane is expected to close along the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway, between Exit 32 (Route 120) and Exit 29 (Manville Road), beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

In the town of Mount Pleasant, the closure of two lanes is expected on the northbound Sprain Brook Parkway, between Hospital Road and the Sprain Brook Parkway/Taconic State Parkway split, from Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24, between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

During the construction work, motorists can expect delays and have been advised to adjust accordingly.

