Roadwork Alert: Hutchinson River Parkway Lane Closure Will Last For Days

Zak Failla
Hutchinson River Parkway
Hutchinson River Parkway Photo Credit: File photo

Construction projects on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County will lead to lane closures and delays for several days.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced planned lane closures on the parkway beginning on Monday, June 22.

Officials said there will be single-lane closures in both directions of the Hutchinson River Parkway between exit 10 (East 3rd Street) in the Village of Pelham and exit 13 (Cross County Parkway) in the City of Mount Vernon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, June 26 to facilitate tree trimming and cutting.

In Scarsdale, there will be single-lane and shoulder closures in both directions of the parkway at exit 23 (Mamaroneck Avenue) as well as the northbound ramp for bridge inspections in the area.

Those closures are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 22 through Thursday, June 25.

According to the NYSDOT, during the construction work and lane closures, there will be detours posted and motorists can expect delays in the area.

